0.136454 EBITDA to Enterprise Value For Educational Development Corporation ($EDUC) Places Leadership Under Scrutiny

As defined in the Little Book that Beats the Market, the earnings yield compares the profit generated with the market’s valuation of the company. It is defined as operating profit divided by enterprise value.

Many refer to it as the EBIT/EV (Earnings before interest and tax / Enterprise Value). Educational Development Corporation (EDUC) has a EBITA/EV of 7.328503.

Enterprise value is used by Greenblatt rather than market capitaliation to reflect the competing claims of debt and equity holders on the business. This penalizes companies that carry a lot of debt and little cash, and rewards firms with a lot of cash – a useful distinction not reflected in the P/E ratio.

Value Comp 1 / Value Comp 2

The Value Composite One (VC1) is a method that investors use to determine a company’s value. The VC1 of Educational Development Corporation (EDUC) is 14. A company with a value of 0 is thought to be an undervalued company, while a company with a value of 100 is considered an overvalued company. The VC1 is calculated using the price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, and price to earnings. Similarly, the Value Composite Two (VC2) is calculated with the same ratios, but adds the Shareholder Yield. The Value Composite Two of Educational Development Corporation (EDUC) is 11.

Piotroski F-Score

The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The Piotroski F-Score of Educational Development Corporation (EDUC) is 6. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock. The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

After a recent scan, we can see that Educational Development Corporation (EDUC) has a Shareholder Yield of 0.03268. This is calculated by adding the dividend yield to the percentage of repurchased shares. Shareholder yield has the ability to show how much money the firm is giving back to shareholders via a few different avenues. Companies may issue new shares and buy back their own shares. This may occur at the same time. Investors may also use shareholder yield to gauge a baseline rate of return.

NCAV-to-Market

Benjamin Graham, professor and founder of value investing principles, was one of the first to consistently screen the market looking for bargain companies based on value factors. He didn’t have databases such as ValueSignals at his disposal, but used people like his apprentice Warren Buffet to fill out stock sheets with the most important data.

Graham was always on the watch for firms that were so discounted, that if the company went into liquidation, the proceeds of the assets would still return a profit.

The ratio he used to identify these companies was Net Current Asset Value or NCAV. This ratio is much more stringent compared to book value (total assets – total liabilities) and is calculated as follows:

NCAV = Current Assets – Total Liabilities

Current Assets = Cash & ST Investments + Inventories + Accounts Receivable

Graham was only happy if he could buy the company at 2/3 of the NCAV. That’s the sort of margin of safety he was looking for.

This strategy was very successful during the years after Graham published it in his book ‘Security analysis’ in 1934 and also in more recent studies it has proven to provide superior results. A study done by the State University of New York to prove the effectiveness of this strategy showed that from the period of 1970 to 1983 an investor could have earned an average return of 29.4%, by purchasing stocks that fulfilled Graham’s requirement and holding them for one year. Nowadays it’s very difficult to find companies that meet Graham’s criteria.

We calculate NCAV to Market as follows:

NCAV-to-Market Ratio = NCAV divided by Market Cap

Educational Development Corporation (EDUC) has an NCAV to Market value of -0.013535.

Watching some historical volatility numbers on shares of Educational Development Corporation (EDUC), we can see that the 12 month volatility is presently 46.0371. The 6 month volatility is 36.2682, and the 3 month is spotted at 34.2633. Following volatility data can help measure how much the stock price has fluctuated over the specified time period. Although past volatility action may help project future stock volatility, it may also be vastly different when taking into account other factors that may be driving price action during the measured time period.

